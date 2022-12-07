menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Donate

Regina Guggenheim

Director of Board Operations


Regina joined KFF in 2022 after spending over 30 years in the theatrical and live entertainment industry, most recently serving as Vice President of Production and Theater Operations for Broadway San Francisco. Previous stage and production management positions include work for Madison Square Garden, Dodger Productions (NYC), and Gaylord Entertainment. Regina recently finished a decade of service as the Board Chair of PlayGround, a national non-profit playwright incubator and theatre community hub.  She received her B.A. from Carleton College and M.F.A from the Yale School of Drama.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.