Regina Guggenheim

Regina joined KFF in 2022 after spending over 30 years in the theatrical and live entertainment industry, most recently serving as Vice President of Production and Theater Operations for Broadway San Francisco. Previous stage and production management positions include work for Madison Square Garden, Dodger Productions (NYC), and Gaylord Entertainment. Regina recently finished a decade of service as the Board Chair of PlayGround, a national non-profit playwright incubator and theatre community hub. She received her B.A. from Carleton College and M.F.A from the Yale School of Drama.