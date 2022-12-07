menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Rebecca Adams

Deputy Partnerships Editor, KHN


Rebecca Adams, Deputy Partnerships Editor, was previously the health care editor at CQ Roll Call. Before becoming an editor, she covered all the major legislative health care battles starting in 1998, including the 2003 Medicare prescription drug law and the 2010 health care overhaul. She also did stints as an energy and the environment reporter and as a general domestic policy regulatory reporter. Before coming to Washington in early 1998, Rebecca wrote for The Arizona Republic, The Chattanooga Times, and The Macon Telegraph. She graduated from Emory University with a bachelor’s in political science, and lives with her family and dog in Maryland.

