menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Donate

Rashida Hamm

Administrative Coordinator, KHN


Rashida Hamm, Administrative Coordinator for KHN, manages contracts and payments for KHN’s freelance writers and photographers and handles overall logistics for the news staff. She has been with KFF for eight years, so she knows the answer to any question staffers have or can point them in the right direction to get their questions answered. Rashida holds a master’s degree in communications from California State University-San Bernardino. Beaches, she says, are her “happy place.”

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.