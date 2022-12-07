Rashida Hamm, Administrative Coordinator for KHN, manages contracts and payments for KHN’s freelance writers and photographers and handles overall logistics for the news staff. She has been with KFF for eight years, so she knows the answer to any question staffers have or can point them in the right direction to get their questions answered. Rashida holds a master’s degree in communications from California State University-San Bernardino. Beaches, she says, are her “happy place.”