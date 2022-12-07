menu

Oona Tempest, Digital Producer and Illustrator, works on KHN’s websites and its social media team. Based in New York City, she built the visual vocabulary for the “American Diagnosis” and “Epidemic” podcasts. Before pivoting to apply her artist’s sensibility to public health journalism, she trained as a sushi chef and ran an acclaimed one-woman chef’s tasting restaurant in Manhattan. She earned a bachelor’s of fine arts degree with honors from the School of Visual Arts in New York.

