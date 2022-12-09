menu

Maiss Mohamed

Research Assistant, Program on Medicaid & Uninsured

Maiss Mohamed is a Research Assistant for KFF’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured and the Program on Medicare Policy. She conducts research and policy analysis on issues affecting the Medicare-Medicaid, or dually-enrolled, population.

Prior to joining KFF, Maiss was an analyst at Bell Creek Consulting where her research focused on workplace mobility-advancing practices and strategic government and philanthropy partnerships. Maiss holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Health, with a minor in Social Policy, from the Johns Hopkins University.

