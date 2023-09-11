Alex Wayne, Managing Editor for Health Policy and Politics, directs KFF Health News’s coverage of U.S. elections, health policy and the politics of health care. He previously worked for Bloomberg News, where he led coverage of the Biden and Trump presidencies and reported on health care policy, including the development of the Affordable Care Act. In 2020, he helped manage and edit stories about the coronavirus’s infiltration of Donald Trump’s White House that won the Gerald Ford Prize for Distinguished Reporting on the Presidency. Earlier in his career, Wayne reported on health care, immigration, Social Security, and other topics for Congressional Quarterly, and covered local and state government for the News & Record of Greensboro, N.C.

Wayne started his journalism career in Florida at The Villages Daily Sun, where he reported on local businesses, government and some pretty wacky crimes. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.