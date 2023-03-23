KFF/The Washington Post Trans Survey

The latest partnership from KFF and The Washington Post project provides unique insights into the attitudes and experiences of trans adults living in the U.S. There are nearly 2 million people living in the U.S. who identify as transgender or trans, representing less than 1% of all adults. This group reports experiencing stigma and systemic inequality in many aspects of their lives including education, housing, and health care access. In addition, trans people are more likely to be victims of discrimination and violence including verbal and physical assaults and intimidation.

This project is the most in-depth, representative survey of transgender adults living in the U.S., interviewing 515 trans and gender non-conforming individuals, from diverse backgrounds and with differing experiences. KFF and The Washington Post also included a comparison survey of 823 cisgender adults. For more information about sampling and method of recruitment, see methodology.

This survey is the 36th in a series of surveys dating back to 1995 that have been conducted as part of the KFF/The Washington Post Survey Project and the first focusing on transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming people.

