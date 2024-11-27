Dec. 11 Virtual Event: Going It Alone: A Conversation About Growing Old in America

More than 16 million Americans are living alone while growing old — an unprecedented number. Yet little is known about their experiences.

KFF Health News’ Navigating Aging columnist, Judith Graham, spent six months this year talking to older adults who live alone by choice or by circumstance — most commonly, a spouse’s death. They shared their hopes and fears, challenges, and strategies for aging solo.

This slice of the older population has significant health issues: Nearly 4 in 10 people age 65 or older who live alone have vision or hearing loss, difficulty caring for themselves and living independently, problems with cognition, or other disabilities. People aging alone are also at higher risk of becoming isolated, depressed, and inactive; having accidents; and neglecting to care for themselves.

KFF Health News and The John A. Hartford Foundation will hold a 90-minute interactive, virtual event called “Going It Alone,” beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Join us for a frank conversation with six of the people featured in Graham’s series. Graham and the panelists will take questions from the audience.

About KFF Health News and KFF

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research polling, and journalism. KFF Health News receives grant funding from The John A. Hartford Foundation, among other sources, and retains full editorial control over its journalism.

About The John A. Hartford Foundation

The John A. Hartford Foundation, based in New York City, is a private, nonpartisan, national philanthropy dedicated to improving the care of older adults. The leader in the field of aging and health, the foundation has three areas of emphasis: creating age-friendly health systems, supporting family caregivers, and improving serious illness and end-of-life care.