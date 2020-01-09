menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

World Can Deliver On SDGs In This Decade With More Action, Save The Children U.K. Executive Writes In Opinion Piece

Jan 09, 2020

Financial Times: Letter: Less celebration, a lot more action on SDGs
Kevin Watkins, chief executive of Save the Children U.K.

“…Progress in human development is indeed one of the central themes in human experience post-2000. Child mortality has been falling at almost 4 percent a year — twice the rate registered in the 1990s. Extreme poverty has been falling at an unprecedented rate. … Yet the world is manifestly not on track for achieving the 2030 goals. … The primary barrier to accelerated progress is a failure to tackle deep-rooted inequalities linked to wealth and gender, allied to a diminishing commitment to international co-operation. Add to this mix the catastrophic consequences of failure to tackle climate change, and you have a prescription for the reversal of past gains. … We can make the 2020s a decade of delivery for the SDGs, but not without a little less celebration and a lot more action” (1/9).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.