World Bank’s IFC Launching $4B Financing Platform To Support Production, Supply Of Health Care Products In Developing Countries Amid Pandemic

Reuters: World Bank’s IFC launches $4 billion medical supply financing platform

“The World Bank Group’s private sector arm said on Wednesday it was launching a $4 billion financing platform aimed at boosting the production and supply of critical healthcare products in developing countries to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. The International Finance Corp’s initiative is largely aimed at private sector projects to manufacture products such as personal protective equipment, ventilators and other medical equipment, coronavirus test kits, therapeutic drugs, and vaccines. … IFC also is working with the GAVI global vaccine alliance to identify and finance projects capable of boosting COVID-19 vaccine production in developing countries…” (Lawder, 7/29).