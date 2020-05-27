WHO Warns Of COVID-19 Second Peak As Nations Lift Restrictions; Latin America Becomes Epicenter Of Pandemic, PAHO Says

CNN: Latin America is now the ‘epicenter of the outbreak,’ says health official

“Latin America has surpassed Europe and the United States in the daily number of reported Covid-19 infections, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said Tuesday, putting the region at the center of the global outbreak. There have been more than 2.4 million cases and more than 143,000 deaths in all of the Americas, Dr. Carissa Etienne told a press briefing, adding the region ‘has become the epicenter of the Covid pandemic’…” (Darlington et al., 5/26).

Washington Post: WHO warns of second peak and cautions against scaling back restrictions too soon

“The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned nations against scaling back coronavirus restrictions too quickly, saying a premature push to return to normalcy could fuel a rapid acceleration of new cases. ‘We cannot make assumptions that just because the disease is on the way down now that it’s going to keep going down,’ Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s health emergencies program, told reporters during a briefing. He cautioned that countries could face another peak of coronavirus cases even ahead of a presumed second wave of infections months from now…” (Dennis et al., 5/26).

