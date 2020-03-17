WHO Urges Nations To Test Every Suspected Coronavirus Case

CNBC: World Health Organization says some nations aren’t running enough coronavirus tests: ‘Test every suspected case’

“The World Health Organization’s top official criticized some nations for not doing enough to detect and contain the deadly coronavirus that’s infected more than 174,000 people across the world…” (Feuer et al., 3/16).

Reuters: ‘Test, test, test’: WHO chief’s coronavirus message to world

“… ‘We have a simple message to all countries — test, test, test,’ WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva, calling the pandemic ‘the defining global health crisis of our time’…” (Revill/Farge, 3/16).

U.N. News: ‘You cannot fight a fire blindfolded’: WHO chief blasts slow virus testing response

“…The WHO has repeatedly decried a lack of urgency on the part of many countries when it comes to testing, isolation, and contact tracing (i.e. carefully monitoring people who are in close contact with someone who has been infected). In his Monday briefing, Tedros acknowledged the rapid escalation in social distancing measures worldwide … However, simply following guidelines for personal behavior (such as social distancing, regular handwashing, and coughing into your elbow) are, said Tedros, simply not enough to ‘extinguish the pandemic’…” (3/16).