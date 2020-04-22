WHO Releases Guidelines Addressing Iron Deficiency Early Detection

World Health Organization: WHO guidance helps detect iron deficiency and protect brain development

“Detecting iron deficiency early during pregnancy and in young children is crucial. Iron deficiency in children under two years of age can have significant and irreversible effects on brain development. This can lead to negative consequences on learning and school performance later in life. Cognitive development of a child can also be affected if a mother is iron deficient during her last trimester of pregnancy. New World Health Organization guidelines on the use of ferritin concentrations to assess iron status in individuals and populations will help health workers to detect iron deficiency early and avoid the most severe impacts…” (4/20).