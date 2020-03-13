menu

WHO Provides Update On State Of Ebola In DRC

Mar 13, 2020

WHO: Ebola virus disease — Democratic Republic of the Congo
This post provides an update of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), noting, “It has been over 21 days since the last confirmed case of Ebola virus disease (EVD) has been reported … On 9 March, the last 46 contacts finished their follow-up. These are important milestones in the outbreak as over one maximum incubation period has passed without any confirmed cases of EVD. However, there is still a high risk of re-emergence of EVD, and a critical need to maintain response operations…” (3/12).

