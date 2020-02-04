WHO, IARC Release Reports On Cancer Prevention, Research To Recognize World Cancer Day

U.N. News: Tackle ‘unacceptable inequalities’ in cancer care, saving up to seven million lives, WHO urges

“Global cancer rates could rise by 60 percent over the next 20 years unless cancer care is ramped up in low- and middle-income countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned. Less than 15 percent of these nations offer comprehensive cancer treatment services through their public health systems, compared with more than 90 percent among their richer counterparts, according to the U.N. agency. … Ahead of World Cancer Day this Tuesday (4 February), WHO and its specialized International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) have released two reports: one aimed at setting the global agenda on the disease; the other focused on research and prevention…” (2/3).

VOA News: Cancer Need Not Be a Death Sentence: WHO

“…In its report, WHO highlights a wide range of measures proven to be effective in preventing new cancer cases. For example, it notes tobacco-related diseases account for 25% of cancer deaths. Quitting this deadly habit, it says, can save billions of dollars and millions of lives. WHO says a vaccine against hepatitis B can prevent liver cancer. It notes another vaccine against HPV, the most common sexually transmitted infection, can virtually eliminate cervical cancer” (Schlein, 2/4).