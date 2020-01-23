menu

WHO Committee Delays Decision On Whether To Declare Coronavirus Outbreak An International Emergency

Jan 23, 2020

STAT: WHO postpones decision on whether to declare China outbreak a global public health emergency
“The World Health Organization on Wednesday delayed a decision on whether to declare the ongoing outbreak of a novel virus that originated in China a global health emergency, with agency officials saying they needed more information to reach a consensus. Following a meeting of a WHO emergency committee, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director general, said he had asked the committee to continue the discussion Thursday…” (Joseph, 1/22).

Additional coverage of the committee’s decision to delay its findings is available from CNBC, The Hill, NBC, Reuters, Science, Science Speaks, and U.N. News.

