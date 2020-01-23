WHO Committee Delays Decision On Whether To Declare Coronavirus Outbreak An International Emergency

STAT: WHO postpones decision on whether to declare China outbreak a global public health emergency

“The World Health Organization on Wednesday delayed a decision on whether to declare the ongoing outbreak of a novel virus that originated in China a global health emergency, with agency officials saying they needed more information to reach a consensus. Following a meeting of a WHO emergency committee, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director general, said he had asked the committee to continue the discussion Thursday…” (Joseph, 1/22).

