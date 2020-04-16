WHO Assessing Impacts Of Trump Administration’s Funding Suspension On COVID-19 Pandemic Response, Pledges Solidarity With Nations Worldwide

U.N. News: WHO reviewing impact of U.S. funding withdrawal amid COVID-19 pandemic

“The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday upheld the importance of international solidarity in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic: a ‘dangerous enemy’ to all humanity. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was speaking to journalists one day after the United States announced that it was cutting funding to the U.N. health agency, pending a review of how the agency responded to the initial outbreak in China that first surfaced at the very end of December. … WHO is reviewing the impact the funding withdrawal will have on its operations. The agency has begun working with partners to fill any resulting financial gaps, to ensure that its activities can continue uninterrupted. Tedros upheld WHO’s fundamental and founding commitment to public health and to science, and its mandate to work with all nations on equal terms…” (4/15).

