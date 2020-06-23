White House Issues Readout Of VP Pence’s COVID-19 Response, Recovery Briefing For Governors

White House: Readout from the Vice President’s Governors Briefing on COVID-19 Response & Recovery

“[On June 22], Vice President Mike Pence led a discussion with the chief executives of approximately 50 states, territories, and the city of Washington, D.C., and the White House Coronavirus Task Force to discuss local, state, and federal COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, and America’s reopening…” (6/22)