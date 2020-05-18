menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

White House Announces New Members Of Coronavirus Task Force

May 18, 2020

White House: New Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force Announced
On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence announced new members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, including Sonny Perdue, secretary of agriculture; Gene Scalia, secretary of labor; Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Peter Marks, FDA director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research; and Thomas Engels, administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration (5/15).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.