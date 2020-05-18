White House Announces New Members Of Coronavirus Task Force

White House: New Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force Announced

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence announced new members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, including Sonny Perdue, secretary of agriculture; Gene Scalia, secretary of labor; Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Peter Marks, FDA director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research; and Thomas Engels, administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration (5/15).