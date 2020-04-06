menu

Washington Post Examines U.S. Government’s Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

Apr 06, 2020

Washington Post: The U.S. was beset by denial and dysfunction as the coronavirus raged
“…Despite these and other extreme steps, the United States will likely go down as the country that was supposedly best prepared to fight a pandemic but ended up catastrophically overmatched by the novel coronavirus, sustaining heavier casualties than any other nation. It did not have to happen this way. Though not perfectly prepared, the United States had more expertise, resources, plans, and epidemiological experience than dozens of countries that ultimately fared far better in fending off the virus. The failure has echoes of the period leading up to 9/11: Warnings were sounded, including at the highest levels of government, but the president was deaf to them until the enemy had already struck…” (Abutaleb et al., 4/4).

