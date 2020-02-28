VP Pence Announces Appointment Of Ambassador Deborah Birx As White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator

White House: Vice President Pence Announces Ambassador Debbie Birx to Serve as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator

On Thursday, “Vice President Mike Pence announced the following individual to a key position on his team to combat the spread of the Coronavirus: Ambassador Debbie Birx, to serve as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator. Ambassador Birx is a world-renowned global health official and physician. She will be detailed to the Office of the Vice President and will report to Vice President Mike Pence. She will also join the Task Force led by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. She will be supported by the National Security Council staff…” (2/27).