menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Virtual Global Summit Aims To Raise $8.2B For Novel Coronavirus Vaccine, Treatment Research, Distribution

May 04, 2020

The Guardian: Global summit hopes to raise $8.2bn for coronavirus vaccine
“A global alliance of world leaders is expected to pledge to raise an initial $8.2bn [€7.5bn/£6.5bn] at a virtual summit on Monday to research and equitably distribute vaccines and therapeutics to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic. It is hoped national research efforts will be streamlined so that vaccines are manufactured quickly for distribution to poorer countries, and not just for the benefit of the wealthy economies that produce them…” (Wintour, 5/4).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.