Virtual Global Summit Aims To Raise $8.2B For Novel Coronavirus Vaccine, Treatment Research, Distribution

The Guardian: Global summit hopes to raise $8.2bn for coronavirus vaccine

“A global alliance of world leaders is expected to pledge to raise an initial $8.2bn [€7.5bn/£6.5bn] at a virtual summit on Monday to research and equitably distribute vaccines and therapeutics to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic. It is hoped national research efforts will be streamlined so that vaccines are manufactured quickly for distribution to poorer countries, and not just for the benefit of the wealthy economies that produce them…” (Wintour, 5/4).