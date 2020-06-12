menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Vaccine Made From Mosquito Saliva Protein Safe In Humans, Triggers Antibody Responses, Aims To Be First Universal Vaccine For Mosquito-Borne Illnesses

Jun 12, 2020

Reuters: How a vaccine made of mosquito spit could help stop the next epidemic
“…Building on the work of colleagues and other scientists, [Jessica] Manning, a clinical researcher for the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, believed she could use pieces of mosquito saliva protein to build a universal vaccine. The vaccine, if it pans out, would protect against all of the pathogens the insects inject into humans — malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Zika, yellow fever, West Nile, Mayaro viruses, and anything else that may emerge. … On Thursday, The Lancet published the initial results of this work with her colleagues: the first-ever clinical trial of a mosquito spit vaccine in humans. The trial showed that an Anopheles mosquito-based vaccine was safe and that it triggered antibody and cellular responses…” (Baldwin, 6/11).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.