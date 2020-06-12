Vaccine Made From Mosquito Saliva Protein Safe In Humans, Triggers Antibody Responses, Aims To Be First Universal Vaccine For Mosquito-Borne Illnesses

Reuters: How a vaccine made of mosquito spit could help stop the next epidemic

“…Building on the work of colleagues and other scientists, [Jessica] Manning, a clinical researcher for the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, believed she could use pieces of mosquito saliva protein to build a universal vaccine. The vaccine, if it pans out, would protect against all of the pathogens the insects inject into humans — malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Zika, yellow fever, West Nile, Mayaro viruses, and anything else that may emerge. … On Thursday, The Lancet published the initial results of this work with her colleagues: the first-ever clinical trial of a mosquito spit vaccine in humans. The trial showed that an Anopheles mosquito-based vaccine was safe and that it triggered antibody and cellular responses…” (Baldwin, 6/11).