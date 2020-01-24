USAID Provides Humanitarian Assistance To Philippines To Address Taal Volcano Eruption

USAID: USAID Provides Humanitarian Assistance for the Eruption of Taal Volcano in the Republic of the Philippines

“The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing an initial $100,000 to support the humanitarian response of the Government of the Philippines to the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas Province … With this aid, USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance is funding World Vision to provide emergency relief supplies — including sleeping mats, blankets, and hygiene supplies such as soap and toothbrushes — to approximately 7,600 people who have evacuated their homes because of the ongoing eruption…” (1/22).