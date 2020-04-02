menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

USAID Must Adopt Civil Society Strategy In Its Journey To Self-Reliance Approach, Development Experts Say

Apr 02, 2020

Modernizing Foreign Assistance Network: To Succeed in its Journey to Self-Reliance Approach with Partner Countries, USAID needs a Civil Society Strategy
Lori Rowley, director for global food security and aid effectiveness at the Lugar Center, and Nora O’Connell, associate vice president for public policy and advocacy at Save the Children, discuss the importance of USAID adopting a civil society strategy in its Journey to Self-Reliance approach. The authors write, “We identified four overarching principles for engaging local civil society: promoting civil society participation in priority-setting; strengthening and protecting civic space; investing in local civil society actors; and ensuring an equitable and inclusive approach” (4/1).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.