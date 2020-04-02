USAID Must Adopt Civil Society Strategy In Its Journey To Self-Reliance Approach, Development Experts Say

Modernizing Foreign Assistance Network: To Succeed in its Journey to Self-Reliance Approach with Partner Countries, USAID needs a Civil Society Strategy

Lori Rowley, director for global food security and aid effectiveness at the Lugar Center, and Nora O’Connell, associate vice president for public policy and advocacy at Save the Children, discuss the importance of USAID adopting a civil society strategy in its Journey to Self-Reliance approach. The authors write, “We identified four overarching principles for engaging local civil society: promoting civil society participation in priority-setting; strengthening and protecting civic space; investing in local civil society actors; and ensuring an equitable and inclusive approach” (4/1).