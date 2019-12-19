USAID Closes HIV Prevention Project Targeting At-Risk Populations In Nigeria, Will Implement Follow-On Activities

U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Nigeria: USAID Reaches More Than a Million and a Half Vulnerable Nigerians with HIV Control Activity

“The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) closed the books on a long running activity that provided high quality and stigma-free HIV prevention services to some of the most at-risk populations with the overall aim to control and ultimately eradicate the deadly virus in Nigeria. Along the way, the Integrated Most-at-Risk-Populations HIV Prevention Project provided testing for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, to more than 518,000 people at risk, and reached another 898,000 individuals with HIV prevention adapted to their gender. … While the Integrated Most-at-Risk-Populations HIV Prevention Project is at an end, [USAID Mission Director Stephen M. Haykin] said a successor activity has recently begun operating to augment existing USAID HIV care and treatment efforts to advance Nigeria’s pathway to epidemic control by increasing access to comprehensive HIV prevention, treatment, and care services…” (12/18).