USAID Acting Administrator Recognizes World Press Freedom Day Amid COVID-19

USAID: Statement on World Press Freedom Day from USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa

In a statement, USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa recognizes World Press Freedom Day and notes, “The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) joins the world in celebrating World Press Freedom Day. Free and independent journalism is vital to open and democratic societies. … Amid this [COVID-19] crisis, we will redouble our efforts worldwide to support free and independent reporting…” (5/2).