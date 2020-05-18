USAID Acting Administrator Issues Statement Recognizing International Day Of Families

USAID: Statement on International Day of Families from USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa

In a statement recognizing the International Day of Families, USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa discusses USAID’s investments in children, adolescents, and families through its development efforts, noting, “USAID’s development programs help build stable, resilient, and prosperous families and communities, by providing access to high-quality food, health care, and basic education to families around the world. … Today, we celebrate families and recognize the important work of USAID and our implementing partners to support their well-being. Families are the foundation of strong communities and secure societies, and we’re proud to invest in strong families around the world” (5/15).