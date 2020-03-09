UNHCR, Partners Launch $621M Appeal For Refugee Support, Ebola Response In DRC

U.N. News: DR Congo: Agencies appeal for funding for refugee support and Ebola response

“Urgent resources are needed to support countries in southern Africa and the Great Lakes region which are hosting more than 900,000 refugees and asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, and partners said in a $621 million appeal launched on Friday. They described the situation in the DRC as one of the most complex and long-standing humanitarian crises on the continent. … WHO requires around $83 million to continue [Ebola] response efforts through June but due to funding carried over from last year, the agency is seeking $40 million…” (3/6).