UNFPA, UNICEF Renew Global Program To End Child Marriage Through 2023

U.N. News: U.N. program to help spare millions from child marriage, extended to 2023

“Millions of girls have been able to avoid ‘an unwanted marriage and an unwelcome end to their childhood,’ since the launch four years ago, of a joint U.N. agency program, the head of the U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday. The UNFPA-UNICEF Global Programme to End Child Marriage, a multi-country initiative to help protect the rights of millions of girls, was launched in 2016 with the involvement of families, educators, health providers, governments, as well as religious and community leaders, with the ambitious aim of ending the practice by 2030…” (3/10).