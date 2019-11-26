UNAIDS, Other Organizations Release Statements, Resources In Advance Of World AIDS Day

ONE: Let’s talk about why AIDS is still a crisis (11/25).

UNAIDS: World AIDS Day 2019 message from UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima (12/1).

UNAIDS: Women are leading the response to HIV in their communities (11/25).

UNAIDS: Ensuring that people and communities have the power to choose, to know, to thrive and to demand is the key to ending AIDS (11/26).

UNICEF: Over 300 children and adolescents die every day from AIDS-related causes (11/26).