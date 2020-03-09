U.S. Secretary Of State Issues Statement Observing International Women’s Day

U.S. Department of State: Observance of International Women’s Day

In this statement recognizing International Women’s Day, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo says, “The United States reaffirms our support for those women leading in boardrooms and the halls of government, for those changing lives in classrooms and laboratories, for those contributing to families and communities, and for those discovering solutions to prevent disease and end poverty. … International Women’s Day serves as a reminder to rededicate ourselves to gender equality and to remember those who came before us and had the vision to stand up for the rights of half the population to better the whole” (3/8).