U.S. Presidential Candidates Biden, Sanders Criticize Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response

AP: Biden pivots focus to Trump amid coronavirus concerns

“Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday and outlined how he would combat the threat differently by relying more heavily on global alliances and listening more closely to the recommendations of scientists. ‘This administration has left us woefully unprepared for the exact crisis we now face,’ Biden said from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware…” (Barrow/Chase, 3/12).

New York Times: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders Rebuke Trump Over Virus: ‘The Clock Is Ticking’

“…In his own speech about the pandemic, Senator Bernie Sanders, Mr. Biden’s main rival, also flamed the president’s response. He provided a long list of policy proposals aimed in particular at helping low-income and working-class families, providing a glimpse of the extraordinary measures he might take if he were president. ‘The crisis we face from the coronavirus is on a scale of a major war,’ he said at a news conference in Burlington, Vt. ‘And we must act accordingly’…” (Glueck/Ember, 3/12).

