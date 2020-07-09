U.S. National Science Foundation Releases Details On Foreign-Influence Investigations Of Researchers

Nature: Exclusive: U.S. National Science Foundation reveals first details on foreign-influence investigations

“The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) has for the first time released figures on the actions it has taken against researchers found to have violated rules on the disclosure of foreign ties. Since 2018, the agency has reassigned, suspended, or terminated grants, forced institutions to return funds, or barred researchers from applying for future funding in 16-20 cases in which rules weren’t followed, according to Rebecca Keiser, the agency’s first chief of research security strategy and policy…” (Silver, 7/7).