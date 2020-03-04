menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

U.S. House Representatives Reject Proposed White House Foreign Aid Budget Cuts, Discuss Health Issues In Appropriations Subcommittee Hearing

Mar 04, 2020

Devex: U.S. lawmakers reject budget cuts, question USAID policy
“Lawmakers made use of their first opportunity to publicly question the Trump administration’s fiscal year 2021 foreign aid budget during a House appropriations subcommittee hearing on Tuesday. Legislators rejected the proposed budget cuts and addressed a wide-ranging set of issues, from COVID-19 to the ‘global gag rule’…” (Saldinger, 3/4).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.