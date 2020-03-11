U.S. Government Publishes Statements Recognizing International Women’s Day

USAID: Statement by USAID Administrator Mark Green on International Women’s Day

“President Trump’s National Security Strategy states, ‘There can be no moral equivalency between nations that uphold the rule of law, empower women, and respect individual rights and those that brutalize and suppress their people.’ Today, as we do every day, we at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) put these words into action in celebration of International Women’s Day. At USAID, we are committed to empowering women and girls across the globe to advance communities in our partner countries on the Journey to Self-Reliance because we know no country can succeed if it excludes the talents and voices of half its population. When women do better, countries do better, communities do better, and families do better…” (3/8).

White House: Presidential Message on International Women’s Day, 2020

“Across the United States and around the world, women are making important contributions to global prosperity, security, government, and innovation. As we celebrate these remarkable achievements on International Women’s Day, we also recognize the critical role our Nation plays in advancing equal opportunity for all women so that they can reach their full potential and inspire the next generation of leaders. … The United States has never been more committed to promoting equal opportunity for all women, and the results speak for themselves. On International Women’s Day, we celebrate the immeasurable ways in which women support our communities, strengthen our country, and sustain the promise of the American Dream each and every day” (3/8).