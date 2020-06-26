menu

U.S. Calls On Russia, China To Provide More Humanitarian Aid To Venezuela Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Jun 26, 2020

Reuters: U.S. urges Russia, China to give Venezuela more aid in COVID fight
“The United States called on Russia and China on Thursday to provide more humanitarian aid to their ally Venezuela in its fight against the growing COVID-19 epidemic. Venezuela, which has so far reported 4,048 cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths to the World Health Organization (WHO), has jailed doctors and journalists for trying to expose the true extent of infections, Special Representative Elliott Abrams told a diplomatic event organized by the U.S. mission to the United Nations in Geneva…” (Nebehay, 6/25).

