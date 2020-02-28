U.N. SG Guterres Calls On Global Community To Achieve Women’s Equality

AP: U.N. chief: Growing inequality for women should shame world

“U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned Thursday that inequality for women is growing and it ‘should shame us all in the 21st century because it is not only unacceptable, it is stupid’…” (Lederer, 2/28).

U.N. News: Make this the century of women’s equality: U.N. chief

“…For the U.N. chief, gender inequality and discrimination against women and girls remains an overwhelming injustice across the globe. ‘From the ridiculing of women as hysterical or hormonal, to the routine judgement of women based on their looks; from the myths and taboos that surround women’s natural bodily functions, to mansplaining and victim-blaming — misogyny is everywhere,’ he said…” (2/27).