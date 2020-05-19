U.N. SG Guterres Calls For Solidarity In COVID-19 Response In WHA Address

U.N. News: U.N. chief renews call for COVID-19 solidarity as WHO warns ‘majority’ of world still at risk

“A ‘massive’ and combined effort by all countries is needed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said on Monday, as U.N. health agency head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, insisted that ‘the majority of the world’s population remains susceptible to this virus.’ Addressing World Health Organization (WHO) Member States attending the foreshortened and virtual World Health Assembly in Geneva via videoconference, the U.N. chief pointed out that despite ‘some solidarity,’ there had been ‘very little unity’ in the global response to the new coronavirus so far. … ‘Either we get through this pandemic together, or we fail,’ he said…” (5/18).

Additional coverage of Guterres’ and others’ WHA speeches is available from AFP, U.N. News, and VOA.