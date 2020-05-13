menu

U.N. Security Council Works To Find Common Ground On COVID-19, Cease Fire Resolution; WHO’s Nabarro Warns Of ‘Fracture In Global Leadership’

May 13, 2020

AP: U.N. council tries again to agree on COVID-19 resolution
“The U.N. Security Council is trying again to reach agreement on its first resolution since the coronavirus pandemic started circling the globe over two months ago, but a dispute between the U.S. and China over mentioning the World Health Organization remains unresolved. The United States on Friday objected to a proposed resolution drafted by France and Tunisia after diplomats said it had agreed to compromise language with China that didn’t directly mention the U.N. health agency…” (Lederer, 5/13).

Axios: WHO’s coronavirus envoy: We’re seeing a “fracture in global leadership”
“David Nabarro, an envoy for the World Health Organization on COVID-19, said Tuesday that the world is experiencing a ‘fracture in global leadership’ amid responses to the coronavirus pandemic…” (Perano, 5/12).

