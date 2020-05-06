menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

U.N. News Reports On Health, Human Rights Issues Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

May 06, 2020

U.N. News: Top U.N. official calls for universal basic income to tackle growing inequality (5/6).

U.N. News: Coronavirus and human rights: New U.N. report calls for disability-inclusive recovery (5/5).

U.N. News: U.N. celebrates midwives during COVID-19 crisis because ‘childbirth doesn’t stop for pandemics’ (5/5).

U.N. News: COVID-19 makes universal digital access and cooperation essential: U.N. tech agency (5/5).

U.N. News: U.N. rights expert urges States to step-up anti-slavery efforts to protect most vulnerable during COVID-19 (5/5).

U.N. News: Soap for refugee shelters; a matter of life and death as pandemic continues (5/5).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.