U.N. News Reports On COVID-19 Recovery Efforts; Trafficking Of Substandard, Fake Products Related To Pandemic; Reissue Of Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’ To Help Children

U.N. News: U.N. chief highlights need for decent jobs to fuel COVID-19 recovery

“More than 50 Heads of State and government, alongside global employers’ and trade union leaders, have been taking part in an online discussion on Wednesday looking at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world of work. The Global Summit is part of a five-day virtual event organized this month by the International Labour Organization (ILO), to examine issues that include countering the economic and social impact of the crisis. In a video message, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres told leaders that they are essential to global efforts to ‘build back better’ after the pandemic…” (7/8).

U.N. News: Illegal trade in fake or faulty COVID-19 products booming, new U.N. research reveals

“A surge in demand for medical products to combat COVID-19 has led to a jump in the trafficking of substandard and faulty merchandise, according to new U.N. research published on Wednesday…” (7/8).

U.N. News: Identify and address ‘real needs’ to recover from COVID-19, U.N. rights expert urges

“There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in ‘a serious setback’ for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, an independent U.N. human rights expert said on Wednesday, urging a high-level meeting to ‘take a hard look’ at implementation efforts to live up to the promise to leave no one behind…” (7/8).

U.N. News: Reggae classic ‘One Love’ re-issued to help children upended by COVID crisis

“The iconic Bob Marley song One Love is to be re-released with the blessing of the musician’s family to support children whose lives have been upended by COVID-19, the U.N. said on Thursday…” (7/8).