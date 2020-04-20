menu

U.N. Calls For Solidarity, Increased Funding For COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Apr 20, 2020

The Guardian: U.N. agencies issue urgent coronavirus appeal after $2bn request falls well short
“The heads of all the U.N.’s major agencies have issued a graphic warning of the risk of coronavirus to the world’s most vulnerable countries after disclosing that international donors had pledged around a quarter of the $2bn the U.N. requested for its emergency Covid-19 response in March. In an open letter shared before publication with the Guardian, the world’s most senior emergencies, health and development officials, warned that help for the world’s weakest countries was in everyone’s ‘interest to stop the virus from spreading unchecked, destroying lives and economies, and continuing to circle around the world’…” (Beaumont, 4/20).

