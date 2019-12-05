U.N. Appeals For Nearly $30B For Humanitarian Aid Efforts In 2020, Noting Record Rise In Attacks On Health Workers

The Guardian: Record rise in attacks on healthcare workers leaves ‘millions at risk’ — U.N.

“Attacks on healthcare workers have reached a record high according to a U.N. report that predicts a ‘bleak outlook’ for the world’s poorest people due to intense armed conflict and the climate emergency. The number of highly violent conflicts has risen to 41, from 36 in 2018, causing deaths, injuries, significant displacement and hunger, the U.N.’s global humanitarian overview 2020 report found…” (McVeigh, 12/5).

New York Times: U.N. Asks for Record Funds for Aid Programs

“The United Nations appealed on Wednesday for nearly $30 billion for humanitarian relief operations in 2020 to aid people whose lives are disrupted by armed conflicts, economic desperation, and the effects of climate change. As many as 168 million people may require aid in 2020, Mark Lowcock, the United Nations aid coordinator said…” (Cumming-Bruce, 12/4).

U.N. News: A record number of people will need help worldwide during 2020: U.N. Humanitarian Overview

“…In terms of sheer scale, Yemen ‘is still going to be the world’s worst humanitarian crisis’ in 2020 after nearly five years of war, [Lowcock] maintained. … Detailed in the Global Humanitarian Overview 2020, the appeal for Yemen is $3.2 billion. … The U.N. Children’s Fund UNICEF released its US$ 4.2 billion 2020 emergency appeal on Wednesday to reach 59 million children with life-saving support in 64 countries across the globe. This represents the biggest ask of donors yet — more than triple the funds requested in 2010…” (12/4).

Additional coverage of the Global Humanitarian Overview 2020 is available from Devex, U.N. Dispatch and Xinhua.