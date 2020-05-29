Trump Aims To Influence African Nations To Rely On U.S. Instead Of China Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

POLITICO: Trump courts Africa to counter coronavirus — and China

“The Trump administration has set its sights on Africa as an important front in the fight against the coronavirus — and against China. … [T]he administration sees an opening here, according to officials and regional specialists. The U.S. government is aiming to show it can offer leadership on global health after Trump cut off funding to the World Health Organization. The administration is also trying to signal that African countries can look to the U.S. instead of China, which is facing its own backlash in the continent. As China warns the U.S. is pushing the two countries ‘to the brink of a new Cold War,’ Africa is poised to become a prime spot for proxy battles for influence and capital…” (McGraw, 5/29).