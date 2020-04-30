Trump Administration Organizing Manhattan Project-Style Effort To Speed Coronavirus Vaccine Efforts; NIH Announces Initiative To Hasten Diagnostics Development

Bloomberg: Trump’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ Aims to Rush Coronavirus Vaccine

“The Trump administration is organizing a Manhattan Project-style effort to drastically cut the time needed to develop a coronavirus vaccine, with a goal of making enough doses for most Americans by year’s end. Called ‘Operation Warp Speed,’ the program will pull together private pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and the military to try to cut the development time for a vaccine by as much as eight months, according to two people familiar with the matter…” (Jacobs/Armstrong, 4/29).

STAT: NIH announces $1.5 billion, ‘Shark Tank’-like initiative to accelerate Covid-19 testing

“The National Institutes of Health on Wednesday announced a new $1.5 billion initiative to rapidly develop coronavirus diagnostics, an effort it says will result in the deployment of ‘millions of tests per week’ by late summer or fall of this year. The agency said the effort relies on a ‘national Covid-19 testing challenge’ in which scientists and inventors developing coronavirus tests across the country will compete for a share of a $500 million pool earmarked for diagnostic development. Successful entrants will eventually be paired with manufacturers and business experts who can help to quickly scale up production of any tests developed during the project…” (Facher, 4/29).