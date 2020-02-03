Tanzania’s Health Policies Discriminate Against LGBT People, HRW Report Says

Human Rights Watch: Tanzania: Obstructions to LGBT Health, Rights

“The government of Tanzania’s health policies deny adequate services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people and others who are particularly vulnerable to HIV, jeopardizing public health, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Tanzania should reverse these policies, end arbitrary arrests of LGBT people, and ban forced anal examinations that are used as spurious evidence of homosexual conduct. The 112-page report … documents how since 2016 the government of Tanzania has cracked down on LGBT people and the community-based organizations that serve them…” (2/3).