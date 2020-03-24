menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

State Department Briefing Addresses Agency’s Efforts To Support, Evacuate U.S. Citizens Abroad Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mar 24, 2020

U.S. Department of State: Briefing With Senior State Department Officials On COVID-19: Updates on Health Impact and Assistance for American Citizens Abroad
This briefing, addressing the State Department’s efforts to support and evacuate U.S. citizens from other countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is part of a series of briefings from various State Department officials discussing the agency’s COVID-19 activities (3/23).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.