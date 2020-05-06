menu

Speedy Efforts To Develop Vaccines, Therapies For COVID-19 Could Stoke False Hope, Some Experts Say

May 06, 2020

STAT: Mounting promises on Covid-19 vaccines are fueling false expectations, experts say
“Vaccines to prevent Covid-19 infection are hurtling through development at speeds never before seen. But mounting promises that some vaccine may be available for emergency use as early as the autumn are fueling expectations that are simply unrealistic, experts warn…” (Branswell, 5/6).

Additional coverage of efforts to develop vaccines and treatments for the novel coronavirus is available from Los Angeles Times, Reuters, Science, and STAT (2).

