Speedy Efforts To Develop Vaccines, Therapies For COVID-19 Could Stoke False Hope, Some Experts Say

STAT: Mounting promises on Covid-19 vaccines are fueling false expectations, experts say

“Vaccines to prevent Covid-19 infection are hurtling through development at speeds never before seen. But mounting promises that some vaccine may be available for emergency use as early as the autumn are fueling expectations that are simply unrealistic, experts warn…” (Branswell, 5/6).

