South Africa To Begin Africa’s First Novel Coronavirus Vaccine Trial; WHO Outlines Vaccine Allocation Framework; Sanofi Predicts Early 2021 Vaccine Approval

Al Jazeera: South Africa to start continent’s first coronavirus vaccine pilot

“South Africa plans to roll out the continent’s first coronavirus vaccine trial this week, according to the university leading the pilot, as the country grapples with the highest number of coronavirus cases in Africa. The vaccine candidate, developed by the Oxford Jenner Institute in the United Kingdom, is already being evaluated there, where 4,000 participants have signed up for the trial…” (6/23).

POLITICO: WHO sets out vaccines allocation plan

“The World Health Organization has set out its proposal for the distribution of future coronavirus treatments and vaccines, with over four billion doses needed to vaccinate the world’s priority populations. In a document presented to its member countries on June 18, the WHO writes that the goal of its Global Allocation Framework should be to reduce Covid-19 mortality and protect health systems. Accordingly, three groups should receive priority vaccinations: Health care workers; adults older than 65; and adults with comorbidities such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and obesity…” (Furlong, 6/23).

Reuters: Sanofi eyes approval of COVID-19 vaccine by first half of 2021

“French drugmaker Sanofi SA said on Tuesday it expects to get approval for the potential COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline Plc by the first half of next year, faster than previously anticipated…” (Blamont, 6/23).

Additional coverage of efforts to develop a novel coronavirus vaccine and effectively distribute a successful product is available from Bloomberg (2), FRANCE 24, Health-e News, and NPR.